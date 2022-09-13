Ukraine monitors development of situation on border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, - MFA

Ukraine is closely following the development of the situation on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We call on the parties to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in compliance with the norms of international law, in particular respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states within their internationally recognized borders.

At the same time, we note the worthlessness of any mediation and peacekeeping efforts on the part of the Russian Federation, which once again demonstrates its inability to fulfill its commitments," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting Nagorno-Karabakh for the time being, and those who are already in the region to avoid places of military activity.

For consular assistance, contact:

Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan: +994 50 255 75 18 or

Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia: +374 7710 02 73