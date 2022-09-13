Kremlin is trying to buy ammunition for Soviet artillery systems from republics of Central Asia, - Defence Intelligence

The Kremlin is trying to use the resources of Central Asian countries in the war against Ukraine. First of all, the Russian Federation is interested in the possibility of replenishing stocks of Soviet ammunition and spare parts for military equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Recently, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation turned to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan with a request for the transfer of 220-mm rockets to the Uragan surface-to-air missile. The Russians are also interested in ammunition for the 203-mm Pion self-propelled guns and FTD-20 engines for IFV-1 and IFV-2, which are stored in large quantities in the military warehouses of Tajikistan," the message says.

In addition, retired military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan receive offers to sign a contract with the Russian Armed Forces and take part in the war against Ukraine.

"A recruiting campaign is underway in the Kyrgyz Republic. In the chat room of graduates of the Bishkek Higher Military School, messages are received with offers to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces or one of the private military companies.

Similar recruitment messages are distributed throughout the republic in professional chat rooms of former military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the Defence Intelligence added.

