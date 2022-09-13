I haven’t heard argument "let’s not provoke Putin" for three months, possibility of nuclear war is not seriously discussed, - Kuleba

The argument about the threat of nuclear war is not seriously discussed at ministerial level

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"I haven't heard the argument that ``let's not give something so as not to provoke Putin'' for probably two months, maybe even three. That is, it actually all started with this - let's not give Ukraine artillery, it will provoke Putin, let's not give rocket systems of volley fire and so on.

But they started to give, and it did not provoke Putin, because there is nowhere else to provoke him. Therefore, I do not feel such logic now," the minister emphasized.

According to Kuleba, the possibility of transition to nuclear war is not seriously discussed at the ministerial level.

"But there are those who stir up thoughts, various experts, individual politicians who stir up thoughts in their societies on this topic.

That's why there is a question, it is voiced from time to time, but if at the beginning of the war everyone was buzzing about it, now I don't hear this buzz," added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

