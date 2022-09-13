Occupiers are urgently evacuating their families from occupied Crimea and Southern Ukraine, - intelligence

The successful actions of the defenders of Ukraine force the so-called "authorities" of the temporarily occupied Crimea and the south of our country to urgently relocate their families to the territory of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Defence Intelligence.

"Despite the assurance of the population that it is safe to stay on the peninsula, representatives of the occupation administration of Crimea, employees of the FSB, and commanders of some military units are secretly trying to sell their homes and urgently take their relatives out of the peninsula," the report says.

Also, according to intelligence, the occupiers have prohibited the conclusion of agreements on the purchase and sale of housing, set restrictions on movement across the Crimean bridge and are trying in every way to close access to information about the counteroffensive actions of the defenders of Ukraine.

