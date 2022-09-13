Peskov assures that Russians support Putin: Edge in critical positions is "very shaky"

Despite the critical statements of Russians on social networks about the Russian Federation’s war in Ukraine, the Kremlin assures that citizens allegedly support Vladimir Putin and his actions.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

"Public opinion is so sensitive to what is happening within the framework of a special military operation (this is what Russia calls the war in Ukraine. - Ed.), it is clear that public opinion reacts very, very emotionally," he noted.

When asked by journalists to comment on critical posts in Telegram channels, Peskov said that critical statements about the retreat of the Russians "in the light of recent events are permissible within the framework of current legislation, but the line in this matter is very shaky."

At the same time, Peskov claims that "Russians support the president, this is confirmed by the mood of the people, their actions, participation in the elections and the choice made by those who used their vote."

