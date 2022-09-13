AFU captured thousands of occupiers in Kharkiv region, including high-ranking officers, - Die Welt

As a result of the counterattack in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured hundreds of tanks and trucks, tons of ammunition, and captured thousands of captured soldiers of the Russian army.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German publication Die Welt.

As noted, the Ukrainian army achieved significant success within the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

According to the publication, there are high-ranking officers among the prisoners.

The authors of the material concluded that Russia was not ready for a large-scale offensive against Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. Moscow moved troops to the south of Ukraine to prepare for a Ukrainian attack. At the same time, the leadership of the Russian army probably did not take into account the need for sufficient re-staffing of defense positions in the Kharkiv region.

