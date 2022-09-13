Criminal proceedings have been opened against Korban’s "National Defense Fund", which helps Armed Forces

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the "National Defense Fund", which helps the Armed Forces and the National Guard.

The "National Defense Fund" in cooperation with the head of the Dnipro defense staff Hennadiy Korban, collects funds to meet the needs of the military units of the territorial defense and the National Guard of Ukraine.

The organization was created in Dnipro at the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine - in May 2014.

In particular, the Fund recently collected funds for 500 trucks for the Armed Forces. Volunteers have found military depots in Europe that have army trucks along with rem kits.

According to Korban, Ukraine needs trucks, because they played a decisive role in the success of the Raisin operation: "I wrote about this from the first days of the war. We purchased and continue to purchase light trucks. And this is why the Ministry of Defense and various special exporters are still not doing this IS unknown. Maybe it's time to start buying, especially since it's not so expensive, but very effective."