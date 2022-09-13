Ukrainians must win war, there is no alternative, - Prime Minister of Finland Marin

The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, emphasized that Europe should continue to provide Ukraine with all kinds of assistance.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the European Parliament.

"Ukrainians have proven their bravery and endurance, and they must win the war - there is no alternative. Therefore, the Europeans must continue to provide Ukraine with all kinds of assistance and be ready to accept even tougher sanctions and visa restrictions against Russia," she emphasized, speaking to the members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, as part of the "This is Europe" debate series.

According to her, the short-sighted actions of Russia have already led to even greater cohesion of the Western Alliance.

The prime minister of Finland also mentioned the energy crisis in Europe and called for short-term measures to reduce electricity prices.

See more: Trophy enemy equipment captured by defenders of Ukraine in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

"The current crisis is not the first in Europe and will not be the last," Marin emphasized.

That is why she called on Europe to resist Russian energy extortion, to remain united and uphold its values: the rule of law, democracy and human rights.