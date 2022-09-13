Armed Forces achieved stunning success in Kharkiv region, but battle is ahead in south, - White House

The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved "quick and stunning success" in the offensive in the Kharkiv region, but a tough battle is expected in the south.

This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communication of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.

According to him, there is cautious optimism regarding Ukraine's success during the offensive in the Kharkiv region.

"They certainly have some momentum, especially over there in the northeast of the country, in the Donbas. Everyone has seen how fast and stunning their progress has been," Kirby said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine is facing hostilities, especially in the south, where the Armed Forces are trying to break through in the Kherson area.

"They have made some gradual progress there. They are facing stiffer resistance from the Russians in the south, but it is clear that there is some momentum from the Ukrainian side in the northeastern region, there is no doubt about that," the White House representative said.