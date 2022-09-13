Borrell in European Parliament called for redoubled efforts to help Ukraine: Counteroffensive is more successful than planned

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the success of the Ukrainian army in its efforts to regain control over the territories temporarily occupied by Russian forces.

The head of EU diplomacy said this during his speech in the European Parliament on September 13, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"We must take advantage of this circumstance, when Ukraine launched a counteroffensive, which is more successful than expected, including for ourselves. This shows that the strategy that we followed from the beginning is the right one and that we must apply and in the future. This is not the time to give up, on the contrary, it is the time to redouble our efforts," Borrell said.

Read more: Anti-aircraft guns destroyed 2 planes of occupiers within two hours - Air Force of AFU

He noted that the success of the Ukrainian army is due, among other things, to the help from the EU.

"Who would have thought, when Putin started the war, that six months later the Russian army would be on the defensive or retreating? But it is also thanks to the support we have given, because wars are won with weapons," Borrell said.

We will remind you that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region has been going on for several days. Thus, on September 8, the Armed Forces liberated Balaklia, which had been occupied since the end of February. Later it became known that the Russian army was fleeing from Kupiansk and Izium.

On September 13, the Ministry of Defense reported that 3,800 square km were released in a week as a result of an offensive operation in Kharkiv region, more than 300 settlements, about 150 thousand people. Later, it was clarified that the real number of liberated territories is almost twice as large.