AFU successfully repelled Russian offensives near 9 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 13.

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The message states: "The two hundred and second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, hold the temporarily captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain directions.

The Russian occupiers continue shelling our positions along the contact line, try to take measures to regroup their troops in separate directions, conduct aerial reconnaissance. There remains a threat of enemy air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure objects, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war. Infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Mykolaivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yuriivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Kamianka, Vremivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky was damaged by Russian air strikes and missile strikes, fire from enemy anti-aircraft missiles at Suhy Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia and Myrne.

During the day, the enemy carried out 2 missile strikes, 8 air strikes and conducted 13 strikes from rocket artillery systems on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. As part of the command and staff exercise at the "Brestsky" training ground, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus rehearsed live fire actions to repulse the attack of a hypothetical enemy, followed by his displacement outside the country.

In other directions, the enemy fired at our infrastructure from tanks, mortars and artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Myhalchyna Sloboda, Hai, Chernihiv region, and Kharkivka, Tovstodubov, Hudove, Atynske, and Stukalyvka, Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction – Kozacha Lopan, Baranivka, Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Yaremivka, Mayaky, Pryshyb, Bilohorivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Stary Karavan, Starodubivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka and Zakytne;

in the Bakhmut direction – Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka Druha, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka and Viimka;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivsk direction – Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Vremivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia region – Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Charivne, Nesterianka, Orihiv, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Temyrivka and Novopil.

More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery fire in the South Bug region. In addition, the enemy intensively carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs, making about 70 sorties.

Russian occupation troops continue looting. Thus, on the section of the Starobilsk - Luhansk highway, in the direction of Luhansk, about three hundred civilian cars, mostly with state license plates of the Kharkiv region, were spotted. Most of the vehicles with trailers loaded with looted property are driven by Russian military personnel. A similar trend is observed in settlements of temporarily occupied territories in the south of Ukraine. In the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian occupiers break down the gates of private garages and take private cars from local residents. In Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, the invaders began to massively remove furniture and household appliances from temporarily abandoned settlements.

The Russian military leadership is taking measures to replenish the occupying army with junior officers. According to available information, the early graduation of the cadets of the 5th year of the "Black Sea Higher Naval School named after Nakhimov" was announced in December of this year. Also, early graduations will take place in other educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The shortage of tactical-level commanders is due to the refusal of reserve officers to sign contracts amid recent events. The level of morale and psychological state of the enemy's personnel continues to decrease. Among the occupiers, the practice of self-mutilation is becoming more and more widespread in order to get treatment at a medical institution and to avoid participating in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. A significant part of servicemen do not return to military units after the end of their vacations.

Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaytseve, Odradivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Avdiivka, Bezimenne and Novohrihorivka settlements.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out two strikes on the positions and places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment.

Units of the Missile Forces and artillery inflicted damage on control points, areas of concentration of manpower and combat equipment of the enemy. It was also confirmed that on September 11 of the current year, the enemy's ammunition depots were destroyed in the area of ​​the city of Kherson.