You supported us very powerfully - Zelensky held meeting with Defense Ministers of Denmark and Estonia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Denmark Morten Bedskou and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Estonia Hanno Pevkur.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to President's Office, the head of state expressed gratitude to Denmark and Estonia for financial, humanitarian and defense assistance since the first days of the full-scale war with Russia.

Zelensky separately thanked Estonia for allocating 0.8 percent of that country's GDP in aid to Ukraine.

"You have supported us very powerfully. This is an example of a small country that is a great power. I and the Ukrainian people are very grateful for this," the President said.

He noted Denmark's significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by providing needed assistance and creating a new and effective format, the Allied Support Conference on Ukraine in Copenhagen.

"Strengthening our army directly with weapons has become our highest priority. The stability and endurance of our state and security in Europe depend on it. It is extremely important that you strengthen Ukraine in the safe and military dimension by supplying us with the weapons we need right now for the de-occupation of our territories," Zelensky stressed.

The President also thanked separately for helping Ukrainians who have been forced to leave the country because of the war.

