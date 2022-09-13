Zelensky held meeting of Stavka: they discussed operation to deoccupy territories and defense budget-2023

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the reports of the commanders of the operational areas regarding the active actions of the defense forces to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupiers were heard.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

The meeting was attended by: Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov and his deputy Rostyslav Zamlynskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Shaptala, Commander of the National Guard Yuriy Lebid, acting at. head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Khorenko, Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Roman Mashovets.

"The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the troops of Operational Command "West", Serhiy Litvinov, and the commander of the troops of Operational Command South, Andrey Kovalchuk, joined the Stavka meeting by video link," the message reads.

The reports of the commanders of the troops of the operational areas on the active actions of the defense forces to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupants were heard.

"It is noted that as a result of the offensive operation, more than 4,000 square kilometers of territory, more than 300 settlements, in which stabilization measures have already been carried out, have been deoccupied. The operation is ongoing," the OP reported.

Zelensky instructed the State Border Service to ensure the protection of the state border in the liberated territories.

In addition, the participants reviewed the draft budget of the security and defense sector for 2023. As Zelensky noted, the total amount of Ukraine's defense budget for next year is tentatively over UAH 1 trillion.