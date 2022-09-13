Kremlin asked to resume negotiations after AFU success, but Kyiv refused, - Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna

Russian officials asked Ukraine to resume talks after a successful counterattack by Ukrainian forces, but Kyiv refused.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna in a comment to France 24.

She said that in recent days, Russian officials have appealed to Ukraine to resume negotiations to stop the advance of Ukrainian forces.

However, as Stefanishyna reported, Ukraine has more leverage, and Kyiv will start negotiations only after it achieves its military goals.

Stefanishyna is convinced that the temporarily occupied Donbas and Crimea will return to the control of Ukraine and called on European leaders to introduce additional sanctions against Russia.

