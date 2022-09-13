Russian Security Council threatens NATO countries with nuclear war

The draft treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine provoked a strong reaction from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who called the document "a prologue to World War III".

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Telegram channel of a Russian politician.

Medvedev states that the West will not provide such guarantees to Ukraine because they are similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council also traditionally threatens Western countries for "NATO's hybrid war on Russia".

"If these half-wits continue their unrestrained pumping of the Kyiv regime with the most dangerous types of weapons, sooner or later the military campaign will move to another level.

It will lose its visible borders and the potential predictability of the parties to the conflict. It will follow its own military scenario, attracting new participants. This has always been the case.

And then the Western countries will no longer be able to sit back in their clean houses and apartments, laughing at how they are carefully weakening Russia with the hands of others. Everything will catch fire all around them. Their people will have a lot of grief. The earth will literally burn and the concrete will melt. It will be very hard on us too. It will be very bad for everyone," says Medvedev.

