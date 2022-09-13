Partners in anti-war coalition must become guarantors of Ukraine’s security, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about the project of security guarantees for Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to appeal of President.

"We have a result in the work on security guarantees for our state.

Today a package of recommendations of the international group headed by Andriy Iermak and Anders Fogh Rasmussen was presented - these very recommendations should become the basis for the future system of security treaties, which will leave Ukrainians alone and will be able to guarantee prevention of any war against Ukraine.

We are working to ensure that the strongest subjects of the free world become guarantors of our state's security. So that at the multilateral and bilateral levels it is defined in detail who, how and when should react if there is any threat to the state security of Ukraine. React with sanctions, arms supply, all necessary material and financial support", - Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the main thing is clear and legally binding steps, concrete and timely actions, in particular preventive ones, aimed at preventing war and cooling the aggressor's intentions. "That is all that our state did not have before and that is why Russia was under the illusion that it could get away with war against Ukraine," the Head of State explained.

"Together with our partners, we have already built a powerful anti-war coalition, which includes dozens of different countries. And now we are working to ensure that the most powerful states, which are already helping us, also become a peace coalition that will last forever," Zelensky said.