Russian occupants set up prison in Balakliia where they tortured people - National Police

In recently occupied Balakliia, in the police department, the rashists set up a headquarters. But that is not the worst thing - there, in the basement of the department and in the building opposite - BalDruk the rashists made a prison and a jail for the locals.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Kharkiv policeman Serhiy Bolvinov on Facebook.

The report notes: "During the occupation, the Resists always held at least 40 people captive, feeding them twice a day with porridge without anything. They searched through local collaborators for those who served or had relatives in the ATO. They also looked for people who helped the Ukrainian army to destroy the rashists.

And in cases where they released a lot of people and there were no new ones, they grabbed people right on the street outside the police station. One man was in "prison" for 46 days - the Rashists found a photo of his brother in a Ukrainian military uniform.

According to witnesses, they were tortured in different ways. I will not describe all the tortures, I will only say that the "easiest" was when they were beaten with electricity.

Also, the investigators have information about the murdered residents of the city. It is known about the dead that they were shot at the checkpoint by the Russians on the last day of the occupation - all the details of the event are still being clarified.

Today, together with journalists from around the world and employees of the National Police, we cover the tragedy of Balaklia, because the whole world should know what kind of inhumans these rashists are."

See more: DBR has started filtering operations in de-occupied Balaklia. PHOTOS