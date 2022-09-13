EU is preparing mechanism that will accelerate supply of weapons to Ukraine, - Borrell

The countries of the European Union are ready to provide military support to Ukraine, but they have to be pressured to provide the necessary assistance to Kyiv quickly.

This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, reports Censor.NЕТ wiht reference to DW.

In order to speed up the provision of military support to Ukraine, EU countries should better coordinate their efforts to compensate each other for weapons promised to Ukraine within the framework of circular deliveries. Delays in the supply of weapons to Ukraine are mostly due to the fact that the governments of the EU countries cannot come to an agreement among themselves, claims the EU's top representative for security policy. According to him, now a new mechanism will come into force that will allow these processes to be accelerated.

For the first time in history, the EU mobilized its own resources to provide aid to a warring country, Borrell noted. And for the first time, the budget for this assistance was allocated from the EU intergovernmental fund. "We will continue to unceasingly support Ukraine" and help it achieve its goals, which include not only the complete liberation of its territory, but also the continuation of the struggle until Russia fully assumes responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine, the EU's chief diplomat emphasized.

