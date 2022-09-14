White House announced new defense package for Ukraine in coming days

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the U.S. administration is preparing a new defense assistance package for Ukraine, which will be announced in the coming days.

Kirby said this during a press briefing at the White House, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I think you will see a new package in the coming days," the White House spokesman noted.

According to him, the United States is in contact with the Ukrainian side on a daily basis to determine exactly what our country needs now to counter Russian aggression.

Kirby stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have proven highly effective in counteroffensive operations, as well as earlier during the organization of defense, by using the weapons provided.

In this regard, the White House spokesman called the successes in counteroffensive operations of the AFU in the north-east and south of Ukraine a turning point.

"What we will do - we will continue to support (Ukrainians - ed.) in the best way," emphasized the official representative of the U.S. National Security Council.

Read more: EU is preparing mechanism that will accelerate supply of weapons to Ukraine, - Borrell