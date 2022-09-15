Rashists launched rocket attack on Kryvy Rih
The occupiers again launched a rocket attack on Kryvy Rih.
The head of the military administration of Kryvy Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Kryvy Rih - a missile strike. Stay in shelters. Do not film or post anything on social media," he said.
Details are currently not available.
Also remind, that President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupiers tried to flood Kryvy Rih. The President's Office reported the attack of 8 cruise missiles on the city's hydrotechnical facilities.