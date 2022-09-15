87% of Ukrainians are not ready for any territorial concessions in war, - KIIS
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to KIIS.
"For 87% of respondents, no territorial concessions are acceptable (and this indicator has increased compared to July by 3 percentage points). Only 8% believe that in order to achieve peace and preserve independence, it is possible to give up some territories (and the share of such people decreased by 2 percentage points compared to July)," the institute said in a statement.
Moreover, the absolute majority of Ukrainian residents oppose territorial concessions during the war. Even among the residents of the East, where intense fighting is currently going on, 85% are against concessions (only 10% are ready to make concessions). Among the residents of the South, 83% are against concessions (only 10% are ready).
"It is worth noting that in the period from May to July in the East, those who are against any concessions increased from 68% to 77%, and in September this indicator increased to 85%. Now, in fact, there is no difference between the views of residents of different regions," sociologists note.
Only 2% of respondents who before February 24 lived in the territory that was occupied after February 24 are in favor of territorial concessions. Instead, 92% believe that there should be no territorial concessions. Among all IDPs, 6% support concessions, compared to 90% who oppose them.
The telephone survey was conducted on September 7-13, 2022. 2,000 respondents took part in it.