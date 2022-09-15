US will become party to conflict if it supplies Ukraine with long-range missiles, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

Russia will consider the United States a belligerent if it supplies Ukraine with long-range missiles.

This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports.

"If the USA decides to supply Ukraine with longer-range missiles, they will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict," she said.

In such a case, according to Zakharova, Russia reserves "the right to an adequate response".

