Ukrainians trust military most - 91%, volunteers - 77% and President - 71%, - survey

Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, the State Border Service, volunteer military formations and the President the most.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey, which was presented during the press conference "Trust in the state: how to preserve national unity for the sake of victory" in Ukrinform by the executive director of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation named after Ilko Kucheriv, Petro Burkovsky.

"Despite the trials of the war and all the difficulties, the trust of Ukrainians in state institutions is growing. Over the last year, trust has increased most in the institutions that are engaged in the protection and defense of the state against the Russian invasion, and in the President of Ukraine," he said.

According to the survey, 91% of respondents trust the Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service - 82%, the National Guard - 81%, volunteer organizations - 77%, the State Border Service - 74%, volunteer units - 73%, the President of Ukraine - 71%.

"When we looked at what forms such high trust in the authorities, we saw an interesting pattern: among the respondents who absolutely trust the President, there are practically the same people who cheer for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia, that is, trust in the authorities is formed as a result of the ability of the state structures to fight against Russian aggression," Borkovskyi commented on the results of the survey.

At the same time, the survey showed the least confidence in the parties. In particular, 55% of respondents do not trust political forces. Also, 46% of respondents do not trust the judicial system, another 46% - officials, 37% - commercial banks and 19% - the Verkhovna Rada.

The nationwide survey was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Foundation "Democratic Initiatives" with the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center on August 5-12 by the method of personal interviews in all regions of Ukraine, except for the occupied territories. A total of 2,024 respondents were interviewed. The research error does not exceed 2.3%.