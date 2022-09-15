Criminal, who robbed dead soldiers, was detained in Donetsk region

The woman went on a "shopping spree" with the stolen funds.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the National Police of the Donetsk region.

The woman stole the bank cards of two dead servicemen. In total, she spent 9 thousand hryvnias.

The wife of the fallen soldier contacted the police with a statement about the disappearance of funds from his bank card. The law enforcement officers managed to find out that a 41-year-old employee of one of the morgues of the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region was involved in the crime.

During the examination of the body of the serviceman, the woman discovered a bank card and decided to use it. The intruder went shopping. After spending 5 thousand hryvnias, the woman threw the card in the trash.

It turned out that the woman was involved in another similar incident, during which she took possession of 4,000 hryvnias.

A criminal investigation has been launched, and the announcement of suspicion against the suspect is being prepared. Under martial law, a thief faces up to 8 years in prison.