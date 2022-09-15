Offensive of Armed Forces has changed strategic balance, Kremlin is fighting hopeless battle, - Borrell

With the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the war in Ukraine has entered a new phase, as the Ukrainian military is rapidly advancing, liberating territories occupied by Russia.

This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to Gordon.

"The successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already changed the strategic balance on the ground. Since Europe and its partners intend to continue to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia, the Kremlin is fighting a hopeless battle," Borrell emphasized.

According to him, it is not yet known how far the Ukrainian counteroffensive will go, but it is already clear that "the strategic balance is shifting."

The head of European diplomacy also emphasized that the European Union was fully mobilized to confront the energy crisis. Gas storages in the EU are filled to more than 80% of the previously planned date - November 1. In addition, the European Union agreed to reduce gas consumption in winter.

Watch more: Russian soldier surrendered, whose relatives in Ukraine were killed by shelling of occupiers. VIDEO