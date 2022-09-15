Ship of Greek company delivered coal from Russia to bypass EU sanctions, - Bloomberg

A Greek ship transported coal from a Russian port at the end of last month after EU sanctions came into force.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

"According to the analytical companies Kpler and Logistic OS, on August 29, the ship Stavros, owned by the Greek company Eastern Mediterranean Maritime, finished loading 53 thousand tons of coal from the Russian Taman terminal. The ship arrived at the port of the Turkish city of Iskenderun on September 5," the publication reports.

A representative of the Eastern Mediterranean Maritime company said that this flight is not subject to EU sanctions, as the destination of the cargo was not in the territory of the EU.

However, the EU has repeatedly stated that the sanctions apply to any coal deliveries from Russia, regardless of their destination. The ban applies to both the purchase and transportation of coal, regardless of its final destination. The sanctions also apply to the financing and insurance of EU companies, regardless of the origin of the company taking the cargo.

