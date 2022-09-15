For the first time, Ukraine was elected to the governing bodies of WHO

The head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lшashko and his first deputy Oleksandr Komarida were elected to the positions of the Executive Council and the European Committee of WHO.

This was announced on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, during the secret ballot at the 72nd session of the WHO European Regional Committee, Lyashka was elected to the Executive Committee from subregional group "C" for a three-year term - from May 2023 to May 2026.

His deputy Oleksandr Komarida received a seat in the Standing Committee of the ERC from sub-regional group "C" also for three years - from September 2022 to September 2025.

In new positions, the leadership of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine will participate in decisions related to ensuring social well-being, sustainable development and a decent level of providing medical services in the European region.

"It is a great honor for Ukraine to be represented in two WHO governing bodies, and we thank you for the high level of trust, especially at this difficult time. Today, Ukraine is a full candidate for EU membership, and we fully share the values ​​and aspirations of international humanitarian organizations to sustainable development of mankind", - said the head of the Ministry of Health.