Joining process is successful - Leyen about Ukraine’s accession to EU

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, noted the speed, determination and precision with which Ukraine is progressing on its way to the EU.

"The accession process is going well. It's impressive to see the speed, the determination, the precision with which you are progressing. And as you know, we support you where we can. I don't have to say speed up the process because you are speeding it up yourself. It's very good", von der Leyen said at a press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, at the same time, Ukraine and the EU agreed that they should work as much as possible to ensure that Ukraine has more business, more income, which means as unhindered access to the European single market as possible for Ukraine.

"We have already done a lot. You mentioned the electricity grid. You may remember that at the beginning of this terrible war there was still a plan that in 2024 the Ukrainian electricity grid would be connected to the European one. We did it in two weeks, it was great. And with at that time, even better, Ukraine supplies electricity to the EU. We want to improve and increase this, and it creates a stable flow of income, for example, to Ukraine," Von der Leyen stressed.

Read more: Zelensky thanked brigades that liberated Kharkiv region from enemy