Kadyrov urged Russian governors not to wait for Kremlin’s decision on martial law and to start "self-mobilization"

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called on the Russian governors not to wait for the Kremlin’s decision on martial law and to start "self-mobilization" - to collect regional battalions to send to war in Ukraine. Later, his proposal was supported by the puppet of the Kremlin in the occupied Crimea, Serhii Aksyonov.

Kadyrov said that each region should gather "at least one thousand volunteers" to participate in the war. According to him, "this is not such a large number" of people for the regions, Censor.NET reports.

"I would even say that this (a thousand "volunteers" - Ed.) is the minimum that the subjects (of the Russian Federation - Ed.) should fulfill to begin with," Kadyrov emphasized.

Later, Kadyrov's idea was picked up by the Kremlin's puppet in occupied Crimea, Aksyonov, who stated that "Crimea has already fielded more than 1,200 volunteers" and is preparing two more battalions.

