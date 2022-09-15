Paramedic Tayra, freed from Russian captivity, testified in the U.S. about Russian captivity horrors

Paramedic Yulia Paevska (Tayra), who was in Russian captivity for three months, testified before the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (US Helsinki Commission)

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova.

"Today our legendary Yulia Paevska (Tayra) testified before the Helsinki Commission. It was a very powerful speech with the truth about the horrors of the Russian blockade of Mariupol and the three months of being held in inhuman conditions in captivity of the occupants, the unbounded cruelty of the Russian terrorist invaders. friends to increase aid to Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia, help us protect not only Ukraine, but the entire civilized world", - wrote Oksana Markarova.

She noted the importance of evidence to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and to heighten attention to the need for increased efforts to free all defenders and civilians illegally captured and held by Russia in violation of all international norms.

As you know, paramedic Yulia Paevska was captured at the beginning of the Russian invasion. She was dismissed on June 17. Recounting her captivity, she stated that the conditions resembled a concentration camp,