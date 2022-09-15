Lithuania will repair howitzers, which Germany provided to Ukraine, - Minister Anušauskas

The PzH 2000 (Panzerhaubitze 2000) self-propelled artillery units, which Germany had previously transferred to Ukraine, will be repaired by the Lithuanian side, said Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anuauskas.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Facebook.

"Lithuania undertakes a new mission - it will repair Ukrainian-owned PzH2000 SAUs, which will then be able to perform their tasks to repel Russian aggression," Anušauskas said.

According to the head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, the total military support sent to Ukraine by the Lithuanian national defense system to date has already reached EUR209 million, and Lithuanian internal affairs bodies have transferred EUR5 million worth of weapons to the Ukrainian side.

