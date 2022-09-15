German government coalition decided not to deliver Leopard II tanks to Ukraine, they say it will take long time to train soldiers

According to the co-chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Lars Klingbeil, the government coalition made a unanimous decision not to supply battle tanks to Ukraine, as it will take a long time to prepare the Ukrainian military.

According to the politician, the German government is unanimous in the fact that, as of now, Leopard II main battle tanks will not be supplied to Ukraine. He explained that training on these battle tanks takes too long to have any effect at this stage of the war, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

According to Klingbeil, during Panzerhaubitze 2000 training, the Ukrainian military themselves asked to be trained longer than planned.

