If Ukraine asks for tanks, they must be given, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the position of her native Germany, which for various reasons refuses to supply battle tanks to Ukraine.

"If they (Ukrainians) say they need battle tanks, then we have to take it seriously and provide them," the EU executive said, adding that Ukraine knows exactly what it needs "to protect people and itself."

"I support European states supplying what Ukraine really needs. After all, the Ukrainians are proving that they can defend themselves if they have the right military means," von der Leyen added.

She stressed that Ukrainians are fighting instead of all of Europe for a "victory of democracy."

"I firmly believe that Ukraine will win and Putin will lose. Ukraine is extremely motivated. They know what they are fighting for. And friends around the world are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine gets proper armed systems," the EU official said.