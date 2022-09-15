Zelensky and Trudeau discussed situation at front and Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a telephone conversation.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of President.

"Had a conversation with Justin Trudeau. Talked about the situation on the front lines and the importance of increasing security support for Ukraine. About the post-war reconstruction plan and assistance from partners. About the situation at the ZNPP - must stop Russian nuclear terrorism. Thanked for the weighty help of Canada, in particular in the energy sector, "- wrote Zelensky.

