News • War

Zelensky and Trudeau discussed situation at front and Zaporizhzhia NPP

8312
Zelensky and Trudeau discussed situation at front and Zaporizhzhia NPP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a telephone conversation.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of President. 

"Had a conversation with Justin Trudeau. Talked about the situation on the front lines and the importance of increasing security support for Ukraine. About the post-war reconstruction plan and assistance from partners. About the situation at the ZNPP - must stop Russian nuclear terrorism. Thanked for the weighty help of Canada, in particular in the energy sector, "- wrote Zelensky.

Read more: Canada will continue to strengthen sanctions against Russian Federation, - Trudeau

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news