In South, AFU destroyed 71 occupants and 27 enemy weapons and equipment, - OC "South"

The Ukrainian military struck enemy concentrations 9 times from the sky and more than 330 from the ground.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to operational command "South".

During the day the enemy carried out three air strikes on AFU positions and four missile strikes on civilian settlements.

From the direction of the Black Sea Su-30 launched two X-31A cruise missiles at the port infrastructure of Ochakov. There were no casualties.

In the afternoon, an enemy Iskander cruise missile attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih. There were no casualties.

A few hours later, the enemy twice attacked critical infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih area to provoke an emergency situation.

Kh-22 and "Kinjal" rockets hit hydrotechnical structures. The operative elimination of the consequences of the attack was ensured by the coordinated work of the relevant structures and services. There were no casualties.

The Zelenodolska community was shelled from heavy artillery. Several residential buildings were damaged in Velyka Kostromka. There are no victims among the civilian population.

Watch more: Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy tank, 2 howitzers, 2 self-propelled guns and other Russian equipment, - Navy. VIDEO

From the Black Sea, the enemy sent a sea-launched cruise missile Kalibr to Odessa. The air defense forces destroyed the enemy shell in the air.

Ukrainian aviation conducted nine strikes, and missile and artillery units carried out more than 330 firing missions to areas where manpower, weapons and equipment, and ammunition were concentrated.

in the Beryslav region, on the Kakhovka bridge, and on five pontoon crossings near Daryivka, Sadove, and Nova Kakhovka.

According to the data of the Southern Command, the enemy lost 71 soldiers, 27 units of weapons and equipment, including 5 tanks, 14 units of other armored vehicles, a rocket salvo fire system "Grad", a self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona-S", a self-propelled artillery installation " Carnation", anti-aircraft self-propelled installation "Shilka", 2 howitzers "Msta-B", 2 120-mm mortars.

The ship group of the enemy fleet with a total number of 13 units continues maneuvers along the Crimean coast, sheltering from the storm and possible damage by the weapons of the Defense Forces. At the same time, it keeps ready 3 surface and 1 underwater missile carrier, on board of which there are 28 Calibers.