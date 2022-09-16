New US aid package for Ukraine worth up to $600 million will include HIMARS shells, 1,000 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells and anti-artillery radars - Pentagon

The new package of U.S. aid to Ukraine worth up to $600 million will include, in particular, additional shells for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 36,000 rounds of ammunition for 105-millimeter cannon artillery guns.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth, this is stated in the message of the Pentagon.

The aid package also includes 1,000 high-precision 155 mm artillery shells and four anti-artillery radars.

Ukraine will receive four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment, unmanned aerial systems, demining equipment, Claymore anti-personnel mines, explosive charges, small arms and ammunition, night vision equipment, and winter uniforms.

In total, the United States has provided approximately $15.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration, including more than $15.1 billion from the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

