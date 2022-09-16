Enemy entrenches, pulls troops and reserves from Russian border deep into Luhansk region, and collaborators try to escape - Haidai

Russian occupation troops are preparing for the defense of Luhansk Region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by head of Luhansk RMА Serhii Haidai.

"The Russians are preparing for defense from Svatovo to Troitskyi. Mass escapes from the occupied territories continue. The occupiers and their collaborators are hurrying to Russia with the looted. There are thorough checks at the border and almost no men are released," the message says.

Gaidai notes that soon Russia may close the borders with the so-called "ORDLO" in general, because they do not need them, not now, and not eight years ago