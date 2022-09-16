Number of victims of Russian invaders in de-occupied Kharkiv region may be higher than in Bucha - Interior Ministry

The number of citizens killed as a result of Russian actions in the territories of the Kharkiv region that have already been liberated from the Russians may be significantly higher than, in particular, in Bucha.

This was reported by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vadym Denisenko.

"About the burials, in fact, we can now already say that, unfortunately, judging by all appearances, it will be much more than in Bucha. In these territories it will probably be at least. still twice as many dead than in the same Bucha", - he noted.

According to Denisenko, people who survived the occupation, in particular, in Izium, say that the bodies of the dead were found under the rubble of various houses.

At the same time, he said that he would not like to operate with figures yet, because the situation actually changes every day. In particular, he recalled that near Izium there was discovered a mass grave with over 400 graves. To establish the number of buried people, an exhumation will have to be done.

