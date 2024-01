Today, September 16, the Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration Оleksandr Vilkul.

"Kryvyi Rih is a missile attack. Stay in shelters. Do not film or post anything on social media," the message reads.

