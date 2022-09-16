Leaky life raft with belongings of sailors of cruiser "Moskva" was caught in Black Sea. VIDEO

The life raft was fished out by the crew of a merchant marine vessel.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.

"The raft, which was kept afloat only by being tied to several life jackets, was found in the Black Sea. On the raft was a broken, corroded oar, air cylinders. There was also a waterproof bag containing Russian coins, elements of sailors' and marines' uniforms. There were combat numbers on the vests and uniforms," ​​the report says.

The find was handed over to the border guards.

"It appears that the raft was faulty, and the invaders who tried to save themselves on it resorted to desperate measures. Apparently, in order to keep the leaky craft afloat, the Russian sailors took off their life jackets (which is strictly prohibited) and attached them to the raft in order to keep it buoyant," the border guards said.

