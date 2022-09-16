Mass burials of civilians and soldiers of AFU in Izium: There is evidence of killing of prisoners. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Mass graves of civilians and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were found in Izium, liberated from the Russian occupiers. WARNING! The news contains footage that is not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Now, the bodies of the dead are being exhumed on the spot, forensic experts and the police are working. A mass burial of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers was found among civilians.

"One of the bodies, the correspondent shows, has his hands tied. According to the military, this may indicate the killing of the prisoners," the publication notes.

Watch more: In occupied Mariupol, rashists continue to demolish high-rise buildings: they hide their crimes, - city council. VIDEO



















