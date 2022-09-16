There are no conflicts between AFU and political leadership, everyone is united by common goal - to defeat enemy, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces declared unity with the political leadership.

As Censor.NET informs, the press service of the General Staff reported this on Facebook.

"The defense forces under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky are doing everything possible to liberate the Ukrainian land from the Russian occupation and deter the aggressor. We are guided by the principle of unity of command and do not allow divisions within the military team.

Any political speculations about specific actions in one direction or another and frankly provocative attempts to involve the higher military-political leadership of the state are unacceptable. Unity and teamwork are the key to our success!" - says the message.

The General Staff emphasized that "some bloggers absolutely should not talk about non-existent conflicts today, which affects our capabilities and consolidation."

"Once again: it is not necessary to talk about what is not there and which leads to public misunderstanding. We have already done a lot, but there is still more work ahead, which requires mutual understanding, trust and respect. From the soldier who at this moment is liberating the next settlement of Ukraine or holding his section of the front, and the command staff who is working on the development of specific plans, to the Supreme Commander, we are united by a common goal - to defeat the blood enemy!" - concluded the General Staff.

