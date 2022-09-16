Russia will oppose us, NATO and EU in foreseeable future, - Scholz

Germany must counter the imperial ambitions of Russian President Vladimir Putin by strengthening the Bundeswehr.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said this on Friday at the Bundeswehr conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"A nuclear, heavily armed state is trying to change the borders in Europe with the help of force," Scholz said.

According to him, if Russia succeeded in this, Europe would be set back many years. "Only those who haven't heard or read what President Putin says and writes, who wants to establish Russia as an imperial power, while also having in his head maps from the times of Tsarist Russia and the USSR, can doubt this," the chancellor added.

For Europe, for Germany, this means, according to Scholz, the need to counter it by creating strong armies.

Read more: UN will send its representatives to liberated Izium, - CNN

"Putin's Russia in the foreseeable future will oppose us, NATO and the EU, which Putin, by the way, never perceived as a serious political player on the international arena and with whom he fought," said the head of the German government.

Scholz noted that in the years after the Cold War, many politicians, businessmen and citizens willingly believed in friendship with the Russian Federation and learned lessons from it. This is especially evident from the state of the Bundeswehr, he stated.

"Clarity about Russian motives, at least as long as Putin is president, has another consequence: there is no longer any doubt about how we should act. And Putin's Russia is one of the biggest threats to NATO," Scholz said, noting that it is necessary to look carefully at what potential and capabilities does Russia have.

The chancellor also called for an unadorned analysis of the state of the armed forces and to strengthen the defense capability of the Bundeswehr. He thanked the army for providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and recalled his recent visit to Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in Germany. Scholz gave high praise to how Ukrainians courageously defend their Motherland and peace in Europe.