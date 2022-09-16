"Ukraine will receive more weapons from Germany", - Scholz reacted to Klytschko’s reproaches regarding delay in supply of tanks

During the reception of the prestigious European M100 Media Award to the Ukrainian people in Potsdam, Volodymyr Klytschko reproached the German government for delaying the supply of modern weapons to Ukraine, particularly tanks. After that, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz publicly promised to provide Ukraine with more weapons,

"We can stop this war and stop Russia only with modern weapons, modern technology. That's why we need the delivery of Leopard tanks. We need the delivery of battle tanks and Marder. The West, this free world is moving too slowly. Germany needs to act faster, not just talk about it. Germany is the center, the engine – not only the economic engine – of the European Union, but partly also of the world. The EU is watching Germany's reaction. That is why it is very important to show your color, your face," Volodymyr Klytschko said in his speech.

He also noted that Germany provides support to Ukraine, "but on the other hand, what we need is not given." And the longer the war drags on, the more people Ukraine loses, the more the infrastructure is destroyed. And there is a constant danger for the whole world due to the fact that hostilities are taking place near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Volodymyr Klytschko emphasized.

He supported restrictions on the visa-free regime for Russians in Europe.

"How can these people enjoy the German mountains while their military destroys the cities? How can it be that on the Cote d'Azur, in St. Tropez, the Russians behind the propaganda are uncorking the corks and enjoying life, while their people are being killed in Bucha and Mariupol? Rape women and children, destroy lives."

During his speech in Potsdam, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"We will provide more weapons. We will provide this support reliably and for as long as necessary," he promised.

On the same day, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that Germany would supply Ukraine with two more Mars multiple-launch fire systems and 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers.

"Now, when the hostilities are going on in the east of Ukraine, this is a very relevant weapon. This also applies to our self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft defense and the Cheetah tank, it also applies to the Iris-T air defense system, which we will supply from the latest production," - commented Scholz.

As reported, on September 15, Potsdam hosted the awarding ceremony of the prestigious European M100 Media Award, which is awarded for outstanding achievements in protecting freedom of speech, strengthening democracy and European understanding. This year, the prize was awarded to the entire Ukrainian people, who "defend themselves with iron resistance against the brutal invasion of Russia." Volodymyr Klitschko received the award on behalf of the Ukrainian people, who will bring it to Ukraine.