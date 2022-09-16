Mass burials in Izium prove that Russia is terrorist state, - Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevich

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia, Edgar Rinkevich, said that the mass burials in Izium prove that Russia is a terrorist state.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"The mass burials in Izium prove that Russia is a terrorist state. We must continue to support Ukraine, hold Russia and its officials accountable, and decide on further sanctions, including European visa sanctions and entry restrictions for Russian citizens," the statement said.

