Almost four months later, Greece and Germany agreed to transfer 40 IFV-1 to Ukraine

Greece and Germany have finally agreed on a "circular exchange" scheme, according to which the Greek side will transfer 40 Soviet IFV-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for the same number of more modern German Marders.

This was reported by the Greek Ministry of Defense on Friday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Truth".

"According to the decision of the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, the Minister of National Defense Nikos Panaiotopoulos and the Minister of Defense of Germany Christina Lambrecht agreed on the transfer from Greece to Ukraine of 40 IFV-1, which will be replaced Marder armored fighting vehicles, which Germany will provide to Greece," the message says.

Just the day before, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht promised to "soon" complete the circular exchange with Greece so that Ukraine could receive Soviet infantry fighting vehicles while rejecting direct deliveries of Marder to Ukraine. Also remind, that at the end of May, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an exchange in which Germany will transfer 50 German Marder armored personnel carriers to Greece, and Greece will quickly supply Soviet-made armored vehicles to Ukraine. Thus, it took almost four months to agree on the "round exchange".