Pentagon has published list of weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine
As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
In particular, these are modern sophisticated combat systems, including 16 HIMARS-type anti-aircraft missiles and missiles for them; eight air defense complexes of the NASAMS type; HARMs anti-radar missiles, 20 Mi-17 helicopters; 126 155-mm howitzers and more than 800,000 shells for them, including 2,000 high-precision cartridges. The list also includes 20 105 mm howitzers and 180,000 shells; 20 120 mm mortar systems and ammunition for them; half a hundred anti-artillery radars, etc.
In addition, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers were sent to Ukraine; 100 medical cars; hundreds of HMMWV armored vehicles; 126 transporters for howitzers; 22 tactical repair vehicles; cargo trailers; 18 patrol boats; unmanned coast guard boats; cars for command posts; 40 MaxxPro mine countermeasures.
Among individual samples of weapons, the AFU received more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 8,500 Javelin anti-tank systems; about 32 thousand other anti-tank systems; 1.5 thousand TOW missiles; over 700 Switchblade combat tactical drones; as many Phoenix Ghost drones; unmanned aerial systems Puma and Scan Eagle.
The list of supplies also includes more than 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms, more than 60 million rounds of ammunition, 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets; harpoon systems of the coast guard. C4 explosives were also sent; night vision devices, means of protection against weapons of mass destruction; equipment for radio-electronic interference, medical devices; commercial satellite imagery services, and much more.
In general, the full list contains more than 45 items of various types of weapons, equipment, equipment, and services.