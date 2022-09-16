Blinken on mass burials in Izium: Many atrocities of Russian Federation may turn out to be war crimes

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the mass grave discovered in the recently de-occupied Izium of the Kharkiv region is yet another evidence of Russian brutality in Ukraine.

As Blinken said at the press conference, it is necessary to "create an evidence base and document the atrocities that were committed," Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

In his opinion, "in many cases, they will amount to war crimes."

The Secretary of State also reiterated that the US has no intention of declaring Russia a state sponsor of terror, as this could have "unforeseen consequences", and Washington is already taking appropriate practical steps.