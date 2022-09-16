Export of Russian ammonia through Ukraine is possible only in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he would support the idea of resuming the export of Russian ammonia through Ukraine only if the Russian Federation returns Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters, Zelensky said he proposed a UN agreement that recommended resuming the supply of Russian ammonia to Ukraine to ease global fertilizer shortages.

"I am against the supply of ammonia from the Russian Federation through our territory. I would do it only in exchange for our prisoners. That is what I offered to the UN," said Zelensky.

According to the president, hundreds of Russian servicemen were captured during the offensive in the Kharkiv region.

The total length of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline is 2,418 thousand km, the territory of Ukraine is 1,018 thousand km. The operator of its Ukrainian part is the state-owned enterprise "Ukrhimtransamiak", and the Russian ammonia delivered to the state Odesa Port Plant (OPP) was previously supplied for export.

Since the beginning of the war, transportation was stopped, as was the shipment of ammonia from the OPP. Ammonia produced by "Tolyattiazot", which is stored at the OPP, was arrested, and ARMA has already started selling it, selling the first lot of 7,000 tons for UAH 238.8 million. In mid-July, the Government of Ukraine initiated sanctions against "Tolyattiazot" and "Mindobriva" (Voronezh region).