Two batteries of NASAMS air defense systems will be sent to Ukraine within next two months - Pentagon

The US expects that two batteries of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to strengthen the air defense system will be delivered to Ukraine within two months.

The relevant information was reported by the spokesman of the US Ministry of Defense, General Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

"We hope that two NASAMS batteries will be sent within the next two months. These air defense systems will help Ukraine protect itself from threats from the air, in particular, from airplanes, drones, and cruise missiles," the Pentagon representative said.

